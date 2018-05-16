Driver who rammed patrol car and injured trooper may have been on drugs, police say

A man who slammed into a trooper’s patrol car and kept pushing until it rolled may have been on drugs during the pursuit through Puyallup, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty Tuesday to vehicular assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, failure to remain at injury accident and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
He was ordered jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.
The collision took place Monday near Fourth Street SW and Seventh Avenue SW.
It started when a trooper on state Route 512 spotted the man’s pickup truck illegally cross a gore point on the highway and pulled him over.
The man was uncooperative and refused to pull all the way over, ignoring the trooper’s repeated instructions.
He then said he had to pick up his daughter and sped away, according to charging papers.
The trooper followed him and called for backup.
The man in the truck went 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, passed cars in oncoming traffic and ran at least two stop signs before striking the patrol car of a trooper who was responding to the chase.
He “continued to accelerate after striking the patrol car, forcing the patrol car to roll onto its side," records show.
The driver fled the scene and was arrested behind a nearby house.
The 22-year-old trooper was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and treated for two broken ribs.
Police said the driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
