He slammed into a car, killing a woman. Then he ditched his car and took off running

A man who crashed into another vehicle and killed a woman fled the scene on foot Tuesday night, Tacoma police said.
The victim was identified as Monica Santos, 67, of Tacoma.
Santos was traveling north on McKinley Avenue East about 9 p.m. when a vehicle ran the stop light at East 56th Street and struck the side of Santos’ 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue.
The man took off running after the collision, leaving behind his 2002 Dodge Stratus.
A K-9 searched for the driver but was unable to find him.
Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her passenger, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Tacoma police are looking for the hit-and-run driver, who was in his mid-20s, about 5-feet-8 and 160 pounds.
Stacia Glenn; 253-597-8653
