Money, not spinach, stolen by suspect in Popeye T-shirt

Pierce County sheriff's deputies seek help identifying a man in a Popeye T-shirt robbing a Jimmy John's in Puyallup's South Hill on May 8. The thief entered through the drive-thru window and even took time to empty tills of loose change.
Thief goes into frenzy over iPhones

Crime

The sheriff's office detectives in Broward County, Fla., are asking for the public's help in identifying the thief who violently ripped several iPhones from a T-Mobile display and fled.

Masked figures head toward downtown Olympia

Crime

Footage from a parking lot security camera shows masked figures traveling toward downtown on foot. A group of more than 20 people dressed in black tagged businesses and broke windows along Fourth Avenue East Wednesday evening.