His grandma saw him shoot at a group before running into their home, police said

A man who fired a gun into a group outside a Lakewood apartment complex has been charged, records show.
The 20-year-old is not in custody. A warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday after Pierce County prosecutors charged him with second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The shooting occurred April 11.
No one was injured, but a bullet went into an occupied bedroom.
Several residents called 911 after hearing gunshots and men arguing.
One person saw the defendant, armed with a handgun, sneaking up on a group standing outside and accuse three men of shooting at him.
“He then fired a single shot at the group before running away,” according to charging papers.
The defendant’s grandmother told officers he ran into their apartment and told her people “were after him,” records show.
She said she saw her grandson shoot at people before running into the building and asked police to find him before somebody got hurt or killed.
Police found a few 9mm shell casings and a 9mm slug at the scene.
It's unclear what sparked the shooting.
