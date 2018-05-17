Composite sketch of a man who needs to be identified.

Attorneys for the City of Lakewood say a lawsuit filed by the family of Daniel Covarrubias, an unarmed man fatally shot by police in 2015, contains false claims about the incident that ignore documented evidence.
Body camera and surveillance video released by the Evansville police department show a man shooting at officers in Evansville, Indiana. Police say Barry Freeman was in a stand off with officers for 55 minutes before SWAT shot and killed him.
Pierce County sheriff's deputies seek help identifying a man in a Popeye T-shirt robbing a Jimmy John's in Puyallup's South Hill on May 8. The thief entered through the drive-thru window and even took time to empty tills of loose change.
Police are searching for Gilbert D. Ostring Jr, who they say stopped a 70-year-old woman walking to her car after Bible study at her church. He then grabbed her purse and sped off in his truck, knocking her to the pavement and breaking her hand.
Puyallup police have recommended that Pierce County prosecutors charge a 31-year-old nurse with second-degree assault, contending she knowingly infected two patients of Puyallup’s Good Samaritan Hospital with hepatitis C.