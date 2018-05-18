Officer injured, 2 patrol cars damaged in pursuit through Bonney Lake and Sumner

A driver who got stuck in a ditch drove directly at Bonney Lake officers and damaged two patrol cars during a pursuit Thursday, police said.
The department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver, who was in a silver 1987 Ford Thunderbird with Washington license plate AHK0131.
A passerby called police about 5:35 p.m. to report the vehicle was stuck in a ditch on Elhi Rim Road and several people were trying to pull it out.
As an officer arrived on scene, the car drove “towards the officer at a high rate of speed and almost collided with the patrol vehicle,” according to a news release.
The officer initiated a chase on westbound state Route 410 and exited into Sumner.
Police stopped the pursuit after the driver began traveling the wrong way on SR 512.
Two patrol cars were damaged in the pursuit and one Sumner officer suffered minor injuries.
The Thunderbird involved in the incident likely has heavy front-end damage and is missing part of its exhaust.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
It's unclear how the car got stuck in the ditch or why the driver ran from police.
