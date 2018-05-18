He planned to sell marijuana, but they took it and shot him at a skate park, records show

A man who went to a Lakewood skateboarding park to sell marijuana was robbed and shot in the shoulder, records show.
The shooting occurred March 29. The alleged gunman, 18, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Charging papers give this account:
The victim and his friend chatted with two men and a woman on Facebook and made arrangements to sell them pot.
When they arrived at the skateboarding park, one man got in the back of the victim’s car to make the deal.
“This male produced a handgun and took the marijuana and got out of the car,” records show. “As they drove away, the black male fired a shot at the back of the car.”
The victim, who was driving the car, was struck once in the shoulder. He suffered a collapsed lung as a result of the gunshot.
Detectives were able to identify the suspected gunman through Facebook.
When they spoke with him earlier this month, he allegedly denied knowing anything about the shooting.
“When asked what he would say if his phone put him at the skate park on the date of the incident, the defendant said it would be from some sort of hack by Apple on his phone,” records show.
Pierce County prosecutors said they may add a robbery charge.
Comments