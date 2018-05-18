Backups on I-5 after suspected car thief crashes, jumps into Nisqually River

A sheriff's special operations team was following the car about 10 a.m. because the driver is suspected of "criminal activity," sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The chase went from the Lakewood area to southbound I-5 until the suspect lost control of the car.
"The car ended up becoming disabled where he couldn't go any further and he crashed," trooper Guy Gill said. "The guy got out and jumped off the bridge."
It did not appear the suspect was hurt since he was spotted swimming or paddling to shore.
A water rescue crew is on scene and a K9 unit is searching the shoreline for the suspect.
The crash and search closed southbound lanes until shortly before 11 a.m., when a tow truck removed the damaged car from the scene and lanes reopened.
Heavy traffic is causing delays from Gravelly Lake Drive SW to the Nisqually Bridge, according to the state Department of Transportation.
