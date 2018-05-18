Car thief suspect crashes on Nisqually Bridge, jumps into river

A water rescue crew is on scene and is searching the shoreline for the suspect.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Lakewood says family of slain man are lying

Crime

Lakewood says family of slain man are lying

Attorneys for the City of Lakewood say a lawsuit filed by the family of Daniel Covarrubias, an unarmed man fatally shot by police in 2015, contains false claims about the incident that ignore documented evidence.

Thief goes into frenzy over iPhones

Crime

Thief goes into frenzy over iPhones

The sheriff's office detectives in Broward County, Fla., are asking for the public's help in identifying the thief who violently ripped several iPhones from a T-Mobile display and fled.