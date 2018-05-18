'Soaking wet' man arrested near where car thief suspect jumped into Nisqually River

A "soaking wet" man was taken into custody Friday near where the suspect in an earlier car chase jumped off the Interstate 5 bridge over the Nisqually River.
Police believe the two men are one in the same.
Earlier in the day, the car thief led police on a high speed chase on I-5, eventually crashing the car on the bridge. The driver jumped from the bridge before officers could nab him. He was last seen swimming to shore.
Later in the afternoon, a man was seen near Reservation Road and 25th Avenue Southeast, more than three miles from the bridge.
"A motorist saw him and thought he looked suspicious," Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said. The motorist called 911.
Thurston County sheriff's deputies contacted the man, who matched the description of the car thief.
"Plus he had shaved keys in his pocket, which is known for stealing cars," Troyer said.
The 30-year-old man was taken into custody and was to be booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding.
