They were playing a game. The 17 officers who responded to help a teen in trouble weren't

A teenager and her friend pretended they were threatened by a man with a gun Sunday, prompting a SWAT call and bringing more than 17 officers from four agencies to help.
“After using substantial police resources, it was found that both subjects were playing a game and there was no real incident,” Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Monday.
The 15-year-old Parkland girl was booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center. A 21-year-old Spanaway man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of making a false report and reckless endangerment.
The department gave this account:
The 21-year-old man’s mother called 911 just before 7 p.m. and told dispatchers her son was concerned about a friend, who he identified as a 16-year-old boy being threatened with a gun by his father.
She directed deputies to her son, who was waiting at an apartment complex in the 12700 block of of C Street South.
Deputies found the man, who said his teenage friend was on the phone and gave the phone to the deputies.
The voice on the phone refused to tell deputies where he was, but deputies “could hear yelling in the background,” Troyer said.
Since a gun was mentioned by the voice on the phone several times, deputies called for backup.
Limited staffing and numerous other calls for service prompted the Sheriff’s Department to ask for help from neighboring agencies.
Officers from Tacoma and Puyallup police, as well as the Washington State Patrol responded with a SWAT team and surrounded the apartment building.
The teen on the phone told deputies he couldn’t see any law enforcement officers out the window and couldn’t help narrow the search for his location.
The apartment manager said there was nobody with the name of the teen or his father living at the complex.
Deputies then pressed the 21-year-old, who said his friend “lives in many places” and that his father was a “hacker and could send his phone number anywhere,” Troyer said.
That’s when officials began to suspect it was a fake call.
They traced the phone number and spoke with a woman who said her 15-year-old granddaughter and her male friend had recently been at her home.
Deputies determined there was no domestic violence threat and arrested the girl and the 21-year-old.
The girl admitted to pretending to be the teen boy and said it was the man’s idea.
The man refused to speak with deputies after he was arrested.
Troyer said the number of resources diverted from actual emergencies made the false report very serious.
At least 26 law enforcement officers were unable to respond to real crimes, 10 priority crimes were left pending and one of three working dispatchers were tied up while the threat was investigated, Troyer said.
