Customs saw something on X-ray of bag at Sea-Tac. They found 38 pieces of carved ivory

A couple was caught at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with 38 pieces of ivory in their luggage, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
They arrived from the Philippines May 11. Agriculture specialists who scan bags being brought into the country noticed “inconsistencies” when the luggage was X-rayed, according to a news release.
Inside one of the bags were 34 pieces of carved elephant ivory, two carved hippopotamus tusks and two carved warthog tusks.
The ivory was seized by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials, who also fined the couple $500 for transporting the items.
It is illegal under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which strives to protect about 3,000 threatened species and plants.
