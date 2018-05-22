He held up 3 stores in 3 months. Now, Tacoma police believe he's skipped town

Tacoma police are searching for a 25-year-old man suspected of robbing three phone stores in the city.
The last one was Jan. 8 when he went into a store on Sixth Avenue and said he wanted to pay his phone bill.
Instead, the man pulled out a handgun, demanded cash, stole several iPhones and forced three employees into a back bathroom.
One of those employees was able to pick out the robber from a photo montage, which helped detectives link him to two prior robberies at phone stores.
The suspected robber wore the same jacket in all the holdups.
The man is also suspected of robbing businesses on Dec. 20 and Dec. 30.
Similar to the January robbery, he pretended to be a customer, pulled out a handgun, demanded money and forced employees into the back of the store.
No one was injured in any of the holdups.
On Monday, Pierce County prosecutors charged the 25-year-old with three counts of first-degree robbery.
He has not been arrested.
Police said the man may have left the state with his wife and they have been unable to find him.
