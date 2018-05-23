Video shows suspected gunmen walking away from where 2 men fatally shot in University Place

New surveillance footage was released Wednesday of two men believed to have fatally shot two others inside a car in University Place.
Adrian Valencia, 19, and Wilberth Acala, 22, were found shot in the head May 14.
A neighbor in the 6100 block of 63rd Street West noticed in a Dodge Charger blocking the road and called 911, believing the men inside were passed out.
Investigators believe Valencia and Acala were killed by two unidentified shooters over a drug deal.
New footage shows two men walking up the street and away from the scene at 3:42 a.m. May 14.
The victims’ bodies were discovered about 5:30 a.m.
It’s unclear why the men were in that part of University Place.
Neither Valencia nor Acala lived nearby.
Valencia has prior drug-related arrests and Acala crossed the Mexican border in December, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information on the shooters is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
