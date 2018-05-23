Deputy injured responding to man rolling tire into traffic. He said it was his 'workout'

The man rolling a tire into traffic on a busy Spanaway street said he was just getting in his workout.
He didn’t understand what the big deal was.
“Not everyone goes to the YMCA,” he told a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who was trying to stop him.
While en route to the scene to help, another deputy was forced to drive into brush to avoid a truck that turned in front of him.
The drama unfolded about 2 p.m. Tuesday near 46th Avenue East and 208th Street East.
Passersby called 911 to report that a man was walking in and out of traffic, yelling at drivers.
The first deputy on scene spotted the man as he rolled a tire down the middle of 208th Street East. He got out of his patrol car and asked the man if he was OK.
The man began cursing, threw the tire across the road and took a fighting stance, according to the department.
The deputy radioed for backup.
Moments later, a Ford F350 turned in front of a patrol car as it responded. The driver later told detectives he didn’t see the patrol car and thought the siren was coming from the deputy already on scene.
The deputy was forced off the road, across a drainage ditch, through a chain link fence and stopped 30 feet into the brush.
The man who allegedly rolled a tire into traffic yelled that the crash was the deputy’s fault and had to be tased to be taken into custody.
“The suspect told the deputies that he didn’t understand the laws about why he couldn’t roll a tire down the middle of a busy roadway, so therefore he thought the laws didn’t apply to him,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of reckless endangerment and obstructing law enforcement.
