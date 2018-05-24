'He can't hurt anybody': Jennifer Bastian's mother sees man accused of killing her daughter

The Pierce County courtroom hummed as dozens of people awaited their first glimpse of the man charged with killing 13-year-old Jennifer Bastian.
Tacoma detectives who have worked the cold case over the decades chatted and anxiously tapped their fingers against the wooden benches. Bastian's family shared hugs and smiles. Members of the media and those who were friends with Bastian in their childhood packed the room.
On Thursday, prosecutors amended the first-degree murder charge already filed against Robert Washburn, 60, adding aggravating factors of sexual motivation and deliberate cruelty.
If convicted as charged, Washburn is now eligible for life in prison.
Washburn walked into the courtroom at 1:40 p.m. in an orange jumpsuit with his hands cuffed in front of him. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. His bail was set at $5 million.
Pattie Bastian, Jenni's mother, and Theresa Bastian, Jenni's sister, craned their necks for a better look. Theresa Bastian hugged her mother close and the women rocked slowly back and forth.
Afterward, Pattie Bastian said she doesn't have words to express her feelings.
"It's just an awesome experience that he's here, he's off the streets and he can't hurt anybody," she said.
Theresa Bastian said the aging man with graying hair is not what she envisioned when she pictured her sister's killer.
"He seemed too old and small and weak," she said. "It's definitely not what I pictured."
Washburn is accused of abducting Bastian while she was on a training bike ride in Point Defiance Park on Aug. 4, 1986. Her body was found weeks later in a wooded area between Five Mile Drive and the cliffs overlooking Commencement Bay.
She's been sexually assaulted and strangled. Her Schwinn bicycle was nearby.
In 2016, detectives made a list of all suspects in the Bastian case after determining that the killer did not also kill 12-year-old Michella Welch, as police had long thought.
Test results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab came back in early May linking Washburn to the crime after he agreed to provide a DNA sample to the FBI last year.
He has declined to speak with investigators since his arrest.
Washburn’s brother Britt, who lives in Pierce County, said in a recent interview his family was shocked by the news of the arrest and charge.
“I just can’t believe it,” Britt said. “You’d have never known it to know him.”
Family members haven’t spoken to Washburn since his arrest, Britt said -- but they hadn’t spoken to him much for years beforehand.
“We never heard from him, anyway.” he said. “I stopped getting emails from him years ago. He told me he couldn’t afford internet.”
In 1986, at the time of Bastian’s death, Washburn, then 28, lived with a girlfriend in Tacoma’s West End, not far from Truman Middle School.
His first marriage had ended a few years earlier, and he had established a pattern of living with women who worked more than he did.
“He was always living off girls,” his brother said. “The rest of us always worked. He was the only one that didn’t. He never was much of a steady worker. Had big taste, though. He liked good stuff, if the girls could afford it.”
Britt said he didn’t recall his brother being a drug user.
The two weren’t that close.
Robert, an indifferent student, sometimes lived apart from his family in Tacoma when he was growing up, in Texas and in Bellingham.
Britt said he learned only recently that his brother had been questioned at the time of Bastian’s disappearance. They know police linked his DNA to the crime scene.
“If they’ve got his DNA, he’s pretty well screwed.”
Family members are still struggling to absorb the idea that Robert is accused of sexual assault and murder.
“Just pretty disgusted with him,” Britt said. “Just can’t believe he’d do a thing like that. Whatever they do to him, if he done it, he deserves it. Losing your kid, I can’t imagine that happening to me. I wish he’d just -- if he did it, admit doing it and get it over with.”
Comments