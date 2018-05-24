Video shows police tackling, tasering NBA player over parking violation

Video released by the Milwaukee Police Department shows police tackling and tasering Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown over a parking violation.
Milwaukee Police Department via Storyful
