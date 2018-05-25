Fight on American Airlines flight after man demands for more beer

Video released by the Philadelphia Police shows a man blocking an SUV driver and passengers in a parking lot and smashing the SUV window and striking a passenger with a sledgehammer. Police say the incident may be related to road rage.
Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.
The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
The New York Police Department released surveillance video showing the moment a suspect slaps glasses off a 94-year-old man in Queens. The suspect is then seen stomping on the glasses as he makes his getaway.
Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.
A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.