Police beat: Disgruntled bleach-dousing, punching mom, and an angry squatter

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
May 21: The smell of bleach was overpowering. The deputy’s eyes burned.
The dispatch call had reported an unwanted person breaking into a home, and a victim who locked herself in a bedroom. Sheriff’s deputies drove an address in the 13100 block of 99th Avenue Court East on South Hill.
One deputy spoke to a woman who showed him the front door of her apartment. The frame was cracked and split. The deputy and the woman entered. The bleach whiff stung.
Had the woman been cleaning? No, she said. Her ex had poured bleach all over after breaking in.
She met the man online about two years back, she said. He moved up from California, and they had a short romance that fizzled. The man had a drinking problem. After the breakup, he returned to California.
The man came back about six months ago, the woman said. He said he had no place to live and asked if he could stay at the apartment until he found something permanent. The woman allowed it, but she didn’t renew the romance.
Eventually, the man found transitional housing elsewhere. He’d been kicked out recently. The woman didn’t know why; probably the drinking, she guessed.
Once more, the man came back and asked for a place to stay. Again, she allowed it. He’d been sleeping at the apartment for about two weeks. He didn’t pay rent, and he didn’t have keys.
The woman was getting ready to move out at the end of the month, she said. She told the man he would have to leave. He gathered his things and left, she said.
He came back in the middle of the night and pounded on the door, she said. She figured he was drunk. He forced the door open. She ran to her room and locked the door.
She didn’t see him pour the bleach, but she said the smell wasn’t there before he arrived.
The deputy told his colleagues to arrest the man, who was parked outside. The man was cuffed. He wanted to know why.
Told that domestic violence was the reason, the man asked what it meant. The deputy tried to explain. The man shouted.
“What is domestic violence?”
The deputy told the man to calm down and tried again to explain.
“What is domestic violence?” the man shouted, over and over.
Deputies booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and malicious mischief tied to domestic violence.
May 20: The 911 caller hung up, but not before dispatchers heard her saying, “Thank you, thank you, thank you,” as a male voice yelled in the background.
Three deputies drove to an apartment in the 10600 block of 16th Avenue Court East in the Larchmont neighborhood. When they reached the door, they heard yelling coming from inside.
The deputies knocked. A woman answered the door quickly.
What was going on?
“Him, him, him,” the woman said. “I’ve had enough.”
The woman’s teen-aged son stepped out. Deputies took him aside and spoke to the woman.
Agitated at first, the woman told a story. Her son was angry because she wouldn’t give him money for new shoes. He had called his grandmother to complain, and said he hated his mother.
At some point, the youth came into his mother’s room, tore off her wig and threw it on the living room floor. The woman had tried to ignore it, and opened the glass door in back to let her dog out.
Her son followed her and told her she was lucky to be his mother; otherwise he would hurt her.
The woman told her son not to disrespect her, and stood her ground, saying, “Try me.”
Her son punched her, she said. Her younger boy, hearing the fight, intervened and told his brother to stop. The two wrestled on the floor. The mother tried to break it up, pulling at the older boy’s hair and holding him down.
When the mother let him loose, the older boy went after his brother again. She tried again to stop him, and he punched her again, she said. He grabbed a lamp and threw it, then started pulling down the blinds.
Deputies spoke to the younger brother, who backed up his mother’s story. They cuffed the older boy, and booked him into Remann Hall on suspicion of malicious mischief and misdemeanor assault.
May 16: The dispatch call reported a burglary and an assault. Two sheriff’s deputies drove to the 700 block of Violet Meadow Street South in Parkland.
The house was vacant. The doors were locked. The deputies knocked. No one answered.
Dispatchers rang the 911 caller, a 67-year-old man. He said he left the house because he didn’t feel safe. The man said he had been renting the house, but the renter had moved out today.
The man had gone to the house to look it over and found a woman sleeping on the living room floor. He didn’t recognize her. He woke her up and told her she had to leave.
The woman jumped up in anger, the man said. She walked toward him, cursing, and threatened to hurt him.
The man backed away. He walked with a cane, and his health was poor. The woman cornered him, he said. She body-checked him and he fell. He had called 911 at that point. The woman fled.
Deputies searched the area and spotted a woman walking near the house. She matched the man’s description.
They told her to stop. The woman, 45, responded with a curse and kept walking. The deputies followed her to a neighboring yard. The woman said she lived there. The residents said she didn’t.
Deputies cuffed the woman. She smelled and sounded drunk. She spat at them, and told them to stop “domestic violencing” her. They told her she was under arrest. She fought.
Told that she was suspected of breaking into the man’s house, she said she lived there, and showed them a key. The deputies tried it on the door. It didn’t fit. They found a broken window on the side of the house; the likely point of entry.
Deputies booked the woman into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary.
Comments