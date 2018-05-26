'He was trying to kill me': Pierce County man assaults woman who wouldn't date him, documents say

He wanted a relationship. She just wanted to be friends.
That dynamic worked for about six months after they met by chance at a Pierce County casino.
But when the 53-year-old South Hill man lost his keys early Thursday at the home she was staying at, he beat the 55-year-old woman and attacked her with a knife, leaving her covered in blood and with both eyes swollen shut, fearing for her life, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The man was arraigned Friday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. His bail was set at $200,000.
According to charging documents:
Tacoma police received multiple reports that a man was hitting a woman in an alleyway near the 2400 block of North Stevens Street early Thursday, so officers were sent to the area and were able to figure out where the reported assault likely happened.
They knocked on all the doors of the home, but nobody responded. One of the officers then shined a flashlight through the window and saw a pair of blood-covered human legs sticking out from behind some furniture, and another person hiding. The officers knocked on the window, but the people didn't move.
The officers decided to knock down the front door of the home in an emergency welfare check.
The woman immediately stood up and put her hands in the air. Her eyes were swollen shut, and her face, hair and hands were soaked in blood. She could only speak a few words at a time before breathing heavily, closing her eyes, sobbing, swaying and nearly vomiting.
Officers detained the South Hill man, finding a large hunting knife next to where he had been crouching.
"He was trying to kill me," she told the officers before she was taken to a Tacoma hospital.
Officers met her later Thursday at the hospital. She told them she had met the man six months ago at a Pierce County casino and became friends. The man wanted a relationship, but she repeatedly denied his advances.
She had been house-sitting Thursday while her mother was out of town on vacation, and he came over to hang out.
He accused her of hiding his car keys, and when she didn't find them quickly enough, he lashed out. He hit her with open hands and closed fists, then began to slash at her with the knife.
At one point, he threatened to stuff her into the trunk of her car as he dragged her out of the house, but she was able to fight him off long enough to dissuade him from doing that. She ran to her car, keys in hand, but he caught her before she could open the door, then grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the house.
He continued to beat the woman inside the house, then screwed the door shut to keep her from leaving. He also shattered her cellphone, preventing her from calling 911.
Comments