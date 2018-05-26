Man slashed in backpack theft attempt near Lincoln High School, police say

A Seattle man slashed a man while trying to steal his backpack outside Lincoln High School, then tried to punch a Tacoma police officer Wednesday, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The 36-year-old man was arraigned Friday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of first-degree robbery, third-degree assault and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $50,000.
According to charging documents and Tacoma police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd:
Police were dispatched to Lincoln High School, 701 S. 37th St., on Wednesday afternoon to a reported stabbing, and they arrived to find the victim bleeding from a minor neck wound.
The victim, a man in his 40s, told them a man walked up to him at the bus stop and asked to use his lighter, then asked for a cigarette. The victim put his backpack down, and the 36-year-old tried to steal it at knifepoint.
The man swiped his knife at the victim, grazing his neck, then tried to jab it at the victim, but missed. He then tried to walk away with the backpack.
The victim followed the man and asked him to drop the backpack.
"Come at me again and I'm going to kill you," the man responded, trying to stab the victim again. But the man heard sirens and got spooked. He dropped the bag and ran.
A Tacoma police officer checked on the victim and saw the scratch on his neck. Another officer drove by the man, who began to wave his arms around.
"What? What did I do? What?" the man told the officer, punctuating his questions with profanity and throwing something into a nearby bush.
The man came toward the officer, who drew his pistol and told the man to put his hands on the police car. The man screamed at the officer some more and threw a drink bottle on the ground.
The officer got close enough to see the man wasn't armed, so he holstered his gun and pulled out his Taser. The man kept arguing with the officer and tried to walk away, ignoring multiple orders to get on the ground.
The man ran from the officer, who was able to grab him with one hand. The man tried to hit the officer in the face, but only grazed his arm before he was shocked with the Taser and arrested.
Officers found cocaine on the man's person and found the knife and a rolled-up dollar bill nearby.
At least three Lincoln students witnessed the robbery attempt.
