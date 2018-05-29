Fife junior high goes in to lock down following stabbing

A boy was stabbed by another student at a Fife junior high school Tuesday morning, sending the school into lock down.
An altercation between the two students at Columbia Junior High at 2901 54th Ave. E. Fife was reported about 11:30 a.m., said Dave Woods, Fife Police assistant chief.
The injured student was transported to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, where detectives are interviewing him, Woods said. He received one stab would in the neck/shoulder area and another to his back.
Woods described it as a, "dispute between a couple of 15-year-olds that had been brewing for a couple of weeks," culminating in Tuesday's stabbing.
The stabbing occurred outside a school building, he said.
The boy's assailant was placed into custody at the school, Wood said.
The lock down was lifted shortly after 1 p.m., Woods said.
"The school is normal business," he said.
