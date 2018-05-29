Fife junior high goes in to lock down following stabbing

SHARE COPY LINK An altercation between two students at Columbia Junior High at 2901 54th Ave. E. in Fife resulted in a stabbing. One student has been transported to a local hospital and the boy's assailant has been arrested. The lock down was lifted after 1 p.m. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

