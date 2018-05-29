Man throws coffee in face of McDonald's manager in Lacey
Video released Tuesday by the Lacey Police Department shows a man tossing hot coffee into the face of a McDonald's manager in Lacey on Friday when she refused to give him a refill after he poured a purchased coffee into his own tumbler.
An altercation between two students at Columbia Junior High at 2901 54th Ave. E. in Fife resulted in a stabbing. One student has been transported to a local hospital and the boy's assailant has been arrested. The lockdown was lifted after 1 p.m.
Video released by the Philadelphia Police shows a man blocking an SUV driver and passengers in a parking lot and smashing the SUV window and striking a passenger with a sledgehammer. Police say the incident may be related to road rage.
Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.
The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
The New York Police Department released surveillance video showing the moment a suspect slaps glasses off a 94-year-old man in Queens. The suspect is then seen stomping on the glasses as he makes his getaway.
Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.