Motorcyclist injured when he drives through fishing line on county road

A motorcyclist sustained injuries to his neck when he drove through fishing line someone had strung across a road in Graham.
Alex Teston was driving on the road just after 10 p.m. Friday on Snellstron Bush Road when he apparently drove through the line, according to KOMO.
He was pulled backward by the neck and nearly thrown from his motorcycle.
Teston received a cut to his neck but couldn't figure out what happened to him until another driver reached out to him after his story spread.
“I think it was just some kids trying to play a prank but obviously don’t know the results and consequences to their actions,” Teston told KOMO. “They tried being funny, but it almost cost somebody their life.”
The Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. but spokesman Ed Troyer said they have no similar past incidents.
They are considering it a serious crime. If a stronger line was used, "It could kill or seriously injure someone," Troyer said.
