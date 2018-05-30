A church altar was burned. Lakewood man who used to leave during mass did it, police say

A 26-year-old man who occasionally attended Lakewood’s St. Francis Cabrini Church is charged with setting fire to the church’s altar.
No motive has been given.
The fire was discovered May 9 by a member who noticed smoke, then found the alter engulfed in flames.
The altar was destroyed, and the granite floor was damaged.
Donations flooded in to help with repairs and another church loaned St. Francis Cabrini an altar until they could get another.
Surveillance footage inside the church helped police and church officials figure out who started the blaze.
Footage shows the man approach the altar with a candle and leave three minutes later, according to court documents.
The fire is discovered shortly afterward.
When a church member went to speak with the man days later about an accusation that he’d thrown a church statue in a pool, he denied doing that and denied starting the fire, even though it hadn’t been brought up, records show.
Officers arrested the man May 25 and noted he appeared to be wearing clothes similar to those he was seen wearing on surveillance video.
On Tuesday, the man pleaded not guilty to second-degree arson and was ordered held on $100,000 bail.
"I think that's stooping pretty low to be destructive in any church," church member Beverly LaCross told KOMO.
Officials said the man charged isn't a member at St. Francis Cabrini but regularly attended. He drew attention because he would often walk out in the middle of mass, they said.
Comments