Another student wanted his Gucci belt. He used a knife at a Fife junior high to defend it

Fight leads to stabbing at Fife junior high; school locked down An altercation between two students at Columbia Junior High at 2901 54th Ave. E. in Fife resulted in a stabbing. One student has been transported to a local hospital and the boy's assailant has been arrested. The lockdown was lifted after 1 p.m. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com ×

