Another student wanted his Gucci belt. He used a knife at a Fife junior high to defend it

A Gucci belt was at the center of a Fife junior high stabbing.
The 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing a fellow Columbia Junior High student in the neck said the other boy kept threatening to steal his belt.
The other boy said the 16-year-old challenged him to take the belt, so he did.
The result was a confrontation during the school’s first lunch Tuesday and a 90-minute lockdown.
On Wednesday, Pierce County prosecutors charged the 16-year-old with second-degree assault and possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds.
He is set to appear in court this afternoon.
Court documents give this account:
The teens were heard calling each other names on May 24 when the victim tried to steal the other boy’s Gucci belt.
On Tuesday, the 16-year-old entered the campus courtyard, and the victim made a comment about taking the belt.
When the victim approached the teen and grabbed the belt, the 16-year-old allegedly pulled a box cutter knife out of his pocket and “started slashing,” records show.
The teen chased after the victim as he ran from the courtyard, slashing him several times as they ran.
The injured student was treated in the school nurse’s office and then taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma. His injuries were not life-threatening.
He suffered a stab wound to the neck and shoulder area and another to his back, police said.
The 16-year-old was found on campus and taken into custody.
He told officers he started carrying the knife in his pocket after the other student threatened him last week, saying he planned to take the teen’s belt and Air Jordan shoes.
“He decided to arm himself with a knife to scare the other boy in case he was confronted again,” records show.
When the other boy grabbed at his belt Tuesday, the teen said he pulled out a knife and started swinging.
That’s not the story the victim told.
When he was interviewed in the hospital, he told detectives the 16-year-old had been “pushing him around” lately.
On Tuesday, he said he laughed at the teen and told him the belt was his. When the teen challenged him to take it, he began pulling on the Gucci belt.
Surveillance video from the school showed the victim approaching the 16-year-old and pushing him. The teen then appeared to raise his arm and the victim took off running.
