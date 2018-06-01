That gun lodged in a car's bumper? It was stolen and may be tied to a Lakewood shooting

Remember the gun that somehow lodged itself in the bumper of a car driving through Lakewood on Interstate 5?
Police have found its owner.
Turns out the gun was stolen May 18 from a Pierce County home.
An acquaintance came over to smoke marijuana that day with the gun owner and his friend.
The acquaintance asked to see the gun and the gun owner handed it to him after removing the loaded magazine.
Grabbing the loaded magazine from the gun owner, the acquaintance rearmed the handgun.
“The defendant said the gun was now his, and he ran out of the home,” court documents show.
The gun owner and his friend ran after the man, but stopped when the acquaintance pointed the gun at them and threatened to shoot.
He then drove away.
The owner reported the gun stolen and told deputies what happened, but they were unable to locate the man.
Sometime after the robbery, police said the gun was used in a shooting at a Lakewood park.
Nobody was injured in the shooting.
On May 23, a driver was traveling south on I-5 when he passed several people at a traffic stop holding their hands in the air.
He then saw what he thought was a piece of tire bounce across the freeway.
The driver didn’t think anything of it until he stopped for gas 18 miles later and found a handgun lodged in the car’s bumper.
He called police.
It’s unclear if somebody threw the gun onto I-5 or how it became lodged in the bumper.
Lakewood police said nobody from the traffic stop is suspected of tossing the gun on I-5.
Pierce County prosecutors on Thursday charged the 19-year-old acquaintance with first-degree robbery in connection with stealing the gun.
He has not been arrested.
