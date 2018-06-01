He was convicted of a Tacoma murder as a teen; 15 years later, he's been re-sentenced

Jose Ramon Hernandez was 14 at the time of the murder for which he's in prison.
Fifteen years later, he was in court again Friday to have his sentence reconsidered in light of changes to juvenile sentencing law.
"I'm not using that as an excuse, your honor, but I was a child," Hernandez told Superior Court Judge James Orlando. "... I had no idea of what I was getting myself into."
Hernandez and another teenager, Santana Ocampo, were convicted in 2004 for the Aug. 9, 2003 shooting of 25-year-old Julio Morales-Castro in Tacoma.
"The victim in the case was working multiple jobs, sending money to his family in Mexico," Judge Orlando said Friday. "... A hardworking guy that had enough resources to have a car with some nice wheels on it that attracted the attention of Mr. Ocampo and Mr. Hernandez, and things went very bad from that point on."
The teens saw Morales-Castro come out of a pool hall and walk to his car, which is when Ocampo approached Morales-Castro and asked for bus fare.
The victim said he had no money and tried to drive away. That's when Ocampo fired.
Hernandez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the crime, and Orlando originally sentenced him to 20 years, four months behind bars.
Friday, Orlando decided to change that sentence to 16 years, two months.
Hernandez asked the court in February to take another look at the case. His motion cited changing juvenile justice law across the country and research about how children's brains are not fully developed.
Among those changes was a state Supreme Court decision last year that said juveniles convicted as adults must get a hearing to decide if a judge should consider mitigating factors before sentencing — such as the defendant's youth and upbringing.
That so-called Houston-Sconiers decision also gives judges more discretion when sentencing juveniles charged as adults.
Hernandez told the court that he earned his high school diploma while incarcerated as well as other vocational and educational certificates. He's also worked as a prison barber, he said.
"I just didn't want to be one of those guys that just does nothing in prison," he told the judge.
He said he was bullied in school as a kid and that he had been easily influenced by older peers.
"When you combine youth and immaturity and lack of judgment and lack of reasoning with a firearm, terrible things happen," Orlando said.
Ocampo, 31, is serving 16-years, eight months in prison. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after the U.S. Court of Appeals overturned his original conviction for first-degree murder. The appellate court ruled that detectives were improperly allowed to testify at trial about what a witness had said.
