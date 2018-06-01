Gunmen rob couple exiting vehicle

The Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating a robbery that took place on May 19, 2018, at approximately 1:07 a.m.
Miami Police Department Pierre Taylor
Dog attacks Utah police officers

Dispatchers in Utah received a 911 hang-up from a woman who could be heard arguing with someone. When officers with the St. George Police Department arrived, a dog at the address attacked them.

Armed masked men rob Kirkland pot shop

Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.