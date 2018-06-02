Police beat: a serial 911 abuser, a bad road trip, and stolen lemonade

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
May 27: The 911 abuser played an evasive game.
Dispatchers and Tacoma officers knew her by name. On any given day, she might call with a complaint that the neighbors were stalking her, or that the house next door was a drug den, or to shout obscenities.
One day in mid-May, the 32-year-old woman had called the police operations desk 100 times, and 17 more times the next day before her number was blocked. Typically, she would refuse to come to the door when officers responded, or call back quickly to cancel the emergency.
The latest tally had reached 46 911 calls in 48 hours, prompting one officer to note that he’d never seen a more blatant misuse of the emergency dispatch system in such a short span.
It was time to intervene. An officer on patrol in the 1300 block of South 9th Street knew the woman’s moves, though he’d never seen her face. The list of active calls always included an open line with her name attached.
The officer noticed a car in front of the address. Two of its windows were broken. The registration traced back to the woman’s name.
As the officer looked over the vehicle, he saw a woman standing on the front porch. Guessing it was the abuser, he called to her.
Was she the owner? Yes. She had called earlier to report the vandalism. Officers had responded and given her a case number. She gave her name, which made things official.
The officer asked if she could walk over to the car and fill out some paperwork. The woman hesitated, then walked over.
The officer told her she was under arrest. He asked her about the constant 911 calls. The woman said she was reporting speeding cars on her street, and drug dealing next door. The officer booked her into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of telephone harassment.
May 31: Pop quiz — you’ve got an active arrest warrant from the state Department of Corrections and a suspended driver’s license. What do you do?
Stay out of sight and don’t drive.
Pick up a baggie of crack cocaine, get behind the wheel of a car with tabs that expired in November, speed past a sheriff’s patrol car and pull into the parking lot of a sports bar/dance club when you’re spotted.
The Tacoma man chose option 2. A sheriff’s deputy spotted a blue Dodge Magnum going too fast in the 300 block of 108th Street South. The deputy followed and noticed the expired tabs. The driver pulled into the parking lot of the sports bar, zipped around a bit and found a parking space.
The deputy turned on his emergency lights, pulled behind the Magnum and walked over.
Did the driver know why he was being stopped?
No, the man said. This was private property, anyway. The deputy had no authority to stop him here.
The deputy said the man was misinformed, and asked for his name and driver’s license. The man said he didn’t have his driver’s license and wouldn’t give his name, because the stop was illegal.
The deputy said the man could give his name or be arrested. Passengers in the car told the man to give his name. The deputy called for backup.
Finally, the man gave a name and a birthdate. The deputy checked, but the records didn’t match. The deputy came back and asked the man if he had any photo ID. The man moved his hands from his lap. The deputy saw a plastic baggie with yellow stuff inside that looked like crack.
What was this?
The man said he didn’t know, and he hadn’t seen the baggie before and didn’t know where it came from. The deputy told him he was under arrest.
A deeper check of records finally revealed an old booking photo attached to the name the man had given, but the photo didn’t look like the man. The deputy asked the man if he understood that lying to a law enforcement officer would create more trouble.
The man caved. He gave his real name. He said he was pretending to be his younger brother. He lied because he had an active arrest warrant, he said.
The deputy checked records again. This time, the photo matched. The man, 27, was booked into the Pierce County Jail on the state warrant and suspicion of unlawful drug possession.
May 31: In hindsight, maybe the spiked lemonade wasn’t worth the trouble.
The dispatch call reported an armed robbery at a grocery store in Summit. Sheriff’s deputies drove to the 11500 block of Canyon Road East and spoke to store employees.
The workers said a man came into the store earlier, shortly before closing, and walked into a restroom. One employee heard the clink of glass. He entered the restroom and saw the man swigging a bottle of Mike’s Hard Lemonade.
The man flinched and poured the drink into a toilet. He left the restroom and walked toward the exit. Employees followed and tried to stop him. The man put his hand in his pocket.
“I have a gun and I’m going to shoot someone,” he said.
The employees backed off, they said. The man left.
The deputy looked at store surveillance video. He couldn’t see the man’s face. The employees gave him a description. The deputy sent out a call to other officers.
A few hours later, in the 10400 block of Portland Avenue East, the deputy spotted a man walking by the side of the road who matched the description.
The deputy stopped the man and told him he was a suspect in an armed robbery at the grocery store.
The man, 33, explained himself.
"I just put my hand in my jacket and told them I had a gun so I could leave," he said.
The deputy brought the store employee to the scene. Was this the man? Yes, 100 percent, the employee said.
The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
