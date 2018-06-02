Crime

Driver hits, injures motorcyclist before fleeing on SR 512, troopers say

By Kenny Ocker

June 02, 2018 04:40 PM

A motorcyclist was injured Saturday afternoon in Puyallup after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on state Route 512, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The incident happened about 3:40 p.m. on westbound SR 512 near the exit for South Meridian, State Patrol spokesman Guy Gill said.

The motorcyclist was hit by a red, four-door vehicle driven by a black woman, throwing him from his bike and into the median, Gill said. He suffered internal injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and was transported to a local hospital

The driver of the vehicle then left the area.

"It appeared that she realized or knew she was involved in a collision with this motorcycle and then actively fled the scene," Gill said.

Troopers are investigating the crash as a felony hit-and-run.

Anyone with further information about the crash can contact Washington State Patrol's Tacoma district office at 253-538-3240.

