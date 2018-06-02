Driver hits, injures motorcyclist before fleeing on SR 512, troopers say

A motorcyclist was injured Saturday afternoon in Puyallup after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on state Route 512, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The incident happened about 3:40 p.m. on westbound SR 512 near the exit for South Meridian, State Patrol spokesman Guy Gill said.
The motorcyclist was hit by a red, four-door vehicle driven by a black woman, throwing him from his bike and into the median, Gill said. He suffered internal injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and was transported to a local hospital
The driver of the vehicle then left the area.
"It appeared that she realized or knew she was involved in a collision with this motorcycle and then actively fled the scene," Gill said.
Troopers are investigating the crash as a felony hit-and-run.
Anyone with further information about the crash can contact Washington State Patrol's Tacoma district office at 253-538-3240.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments