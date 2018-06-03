Missing Bonney Lake girl found safe, police say

The missing Bonney Lake girl has been found safe, police reported Sunday.
Lileana "Lily" Christopherson, 15, was found in Puyallup and reunited with her family, Bonney Lake police announced on Twitter.
She was at a bus stop in the 1700 block of South Meridian when a passer-by spotted her and notified police, Puyallup police spokesman Ryan Portmann said. She was then turned over to Bonney Lake police.
No additional arrests were made at that time, Portmann said.
Christopherson went missing the morning of May 9, when she took a bus up to the Federal Way Transit Center.
There she met up with Christopher Fitzpatrick, a 39-year-old Federal Way sex offender, who was arrested May 27 in Lakewood in regards to Christopherson's disappearance. Maria Ann Counts, 29, of Tenino, was arrested May 24 at a Tumwater hotel.
The pair were both arraigned in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of first-degree kidnapping, promoting commercial sex abuse of a minor, providing drugs to a minor, possession of child pornography and two counts of third-degree child rape. Fitzpatrick's bail was set at $2 million; Counts' bail was set at $500,000.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
