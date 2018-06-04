He tried to knock back a Mike's in the bathroom. Then he said he had a gun, deputies say

The man didn’t understand what the big deal was.
He was allegedly caught stealing a Mike’s Hard Lemonade from a South Hill grocery store and trying to drink it in the bathroom before the store closed.
When confronted by two store employees, he allegedly told them he’d start shooting if they tried to stop him.
“I just put my hand in my jacket and told them I had a gun so I could leave,” he told Pierce County sheriff’s deputies after he was arrested May 31.
Prosecutors charged him with first-degree robbery. He pleaded not guilty Friday and was ordered held on $250,000 bail.
Charging papers give this account:
The 33-year-old man walked into the store in the 11500 block of Canyon Road East just as one of the employees announced on the loudspeaker that the store would close in 15 minutes.
An employee saw the man go into the bathroom and heard the clinking of bottles so he opened the door.
The man was drinking a Mike’s Hard Lemonade but went to leave the store when he was caught, records show.
When the other employees tried to confront him about the theft, “The suspect put his hand in his jacket pocket and said, ‘I have a gun and I’m going to shoot someone,’” court records show.
Employees allowed him to leave before calling 911.
Deputies found the man in the area and took him into custody.
The man has 39 criminal cases, 16 of which involve warrants, according to court records.
He has prior convictions for second-degree assault, felony harassment, third-degree retail theft, obstruction, indecent exposure, harassment and first-degree criminal trespass, among others.
His last felony case, a felony harassment charge in 2015, was dismissed after he was found incompetent to stand trial.
