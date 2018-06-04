He sexually assaulted a 70-year-old outside her Tacoma home. Now he's been sentenced

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 70-year-old Tacoma woman as she brought her trash can in from the curb has been sentenced.
Donteas Roger Lee Hunt, 21, pleaded guilty to indecent liberties earlier this year.
Friday, Superior Court Judge Jerry Costello sentenced Hunt to a minimum of 5 years, six months in prison to a maximum of life. The state's Indeterminate Sentence Review Board will decide when or if Hunt is released after he serves the minimum term.
Charging papers gave this account of the attack:
A man with a blue bandana over his face and wearing a stocking hat approached the woman about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 2017 outside her home in the 1700 block of South 40th Street. She was bringing her trash can in from the curb at the time.
The man said was looking for his dog. After the woman said she hadn't seen the pet, the man grabbed her jacket and pulled it over her head.
He then grabbed her throat, forced her to the ground, pulled down her pants and touched her inappropriately, records show.
The woman said the attack lasted about 10 or 15 minutes and that she called police when the man left.
Officers arrived to find her shaken, with blood on her clothing, scratches on her face, a swollen lip and a bruise on her hand.
Investigators matched DNA from the woman's jacket to Hunt.
