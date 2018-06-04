Thief steals iPod containing cherished photos, playlists made by teen's late mom

A night that was supposed to be fun ended on a sad note for an Issaquah teen.
Her family is asking for the return of a backpack that was stolen from a car while 14-year-old Lorelai Dunn was at the Maroon 5 concert Wednesday evening at the Tacoma Dome.
Notebooks and a laptop were stolen, but the family is missing one item in particular — Dunn's iPod.
It was given to her as a gift from her mother, who died from cancer several years ago. The iPod contains playlists her mother made for her daughter, as well as irreplaceable photos, the family said.
“We lost a lot there with the nice backpack and the computer and all of that, but really all we care about is this old iPod because of the pictures and it is just something that can’t be replaced,” said Anne Germino, Dunn's aunt.
This kind of loss is not one the family is completely unfamiliar with. Dunn comes from a blended family where both sides have lost a parent to cancer. Photos of another deceased family member were lost in an accident earlier in the year.
“Something that was supposed to be fun and a special outing just really didn’t turn out well," Germino said of the concert her niece attended. "We are just asking to try and get the word out. If anybody has it, no questions asked, we will take it back.”
The family is using #findlorealisipod on social media to spread the message.
Anyone with information on the iPod and stolen items was asked to contact Laura Germino Dunn at lara@pillarnorthwest.com.
Meredith Spelbring: 253-597-8509
