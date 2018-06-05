10 arrested, thousands of plants seized in Federal Way marijuana bust, police say

Federal Way police arrested 10 people and seized thousands of marijuana plants Tuesday morning after raids at six residences, a department spokesman said.
The raids happened at 9 a.m. and netted several thousand plants in various stages of growth, cash and growing equipment, police spokesman Kurt Schwan said.
According to Schwan, the homes were in the following locations:
- 31900 block of Second Lane Southwest
- 700 block of Southwest 327th Street
- 31600 block of 37th Avenue Southwest
- 31400 block of 36th Avenue Southwest
- Two in the 31200 block of 36th Avenue Southwest
Ages and hometowns of the 10 people arrested were not immediately available. Nobody was injured during the arrests, Schwan said.
About 80 law enforcement officers from around the region were involved in the investigation.
Charges for the illegal manufacture of marijuana with intent to sell will be filed by the King County Prosecutor's Office, Schwan said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments