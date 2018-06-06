Truck exploded in a Federal Way neighborhood. Police trying to figure out how man did it

A pickup truck parked in a Federal Way neighborhood exploded Tuesday evening, starting a small fire and blasting out windows.
The explosion was reported about 6 p.m. in the 29800 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest.
“It was louder than a shotgun, it was good and loud,” neighbor Tony Wilson told Komo News.
People went outside and found debris scattered across the sidewalk and a small fire in Wilson’s yard.
Someone used a garden hose to douse the flames before South King Fire and Rescue arrived.
No one was injured in the explosion.
Police booked the man into jail on suspicion of second-degree malicious explosion of a substance.
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with police to determine what caused the explosion.
