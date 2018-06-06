South King Fire and Rescue
Truck exploded in a Federal Way neighborhood. Police trying to figure out how man did it

By Stacia Glenn

June 06, 2018 08:37 AM

A pickup truck parked in a Federal Way neighborhood exploded Tuesday evening, starting a small fire and blasting out windows.

The explosion was reported about 6 p.m. in the 29800 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest.

“It was louder than a shotgun, it was good and loud,” neighbor Tony Wilson told Komo News.

People went outside and found debris scattered across the sidewalk and a small fire in Wilson’s yard.

Someone used a garden hose to douse the flames before South King Fire and Rescue arrived.

No one was injured in the explosion.

Police booked the man into jail on suspicion of second-degree malicious explosion of a substance.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with police to determine what caused the explosion.

