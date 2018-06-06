South Sound drug trafficking busts net 95 pounds of meth, 32 pounds of heroin

Massive Puget Sound drug operation taken down More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes. KIRO 7 News ×

SHARE COPY LINK More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes. KIRO 7 News