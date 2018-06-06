He took her in, then drugged her and forced her to perform sex acts on his friends around Puget Sound, police say

A Mercer Island man forced a woman to pose for naked photos, inject herself with methamphetamine and perform oral sex on four people earlier this month, Pierce County prosecutors allege.
Jamil Johnson, 35, was arraigned Wednesday in Superior Court on charges of second-degree rape, first-degree promoting prostitution and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $350,000 and banned Johnson from using Snapchat.
According to charging documents:
A 20-year-old woman recently moved back to Washington and on Friday accepted an offer from a woman to stay in her room at a motel in the 5200 block of 20th Street East in Fife.
While in the room the 20-year-old learned Johnson, the other woman's boyfriend, carried a .45-caliber pistol.
One morning, the 20-year-old decided to leave the motel and walked to another location in Fife. Johnson pulled up in his car and ordered her to get in. Knowing he was armed and feeling fearful, she did.
Johnson ordered her to take her clothes off, then took photos and video that he sent to his friends on the Snapchat cellphone app. He told her that if she didn't follow his instructions, he would put her in the trunk of his car, and at one point took the woman's head and slammed into the console between the front two seats.
Johnson drove back to the motel, where he told the woman to shower. While she was in the restroom, he handed to her a syringe with meth and told her to inject herself, which she did. He then told her to get out of the shower and ordered her to perform oral sex on his girlfriend while he recorded it on his phone.
Johnson then pulled her into the bathroom, held her head under water in the toilet and made her stand in the corner before letting her lay down in bed for about an hour.
He then drove her to a home in King County, where she was forced to perform oral sex on two of Johnson's friends. They then went to a storage unit, where he punched her in the face before forcing her to perform oral sex on him.
On Monday, Johnson drove the woman to a store in Federal Way and waited outside in his car. She was able to persuade someone to call police, who found Johnson in his car and arrested him.
What Johnson told Federal Way officers about the minor details of the previous few days matched the woman's account, but he denied forcing her to do anything. He said he didn't pimp out women, but that his cousin did, and that the 20-year-old belonged to his cousin.
He said there would be a gun in the trunk of his car, but it belonged to the cousin, who had left some belongings behind.
Police served a search warrant and in the truck found a .45-caliber pistol that had been stolen July 26, 2017, from a Tacoma home.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments