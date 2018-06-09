Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
William G. Fugitt Jr.
Age: 49.
Description: 5 feet 10 and 275 pounds, bald with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 4800 block of 101st Street Southwest, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1991 of first-degree child molestation for inappropriately touching two young girls. Convicted in 1986 on two counts of indecent liberties for sexually assaulting a young girl for eight years, and beating and threatening her when she resisted him. He also has three convictions for failing to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender treatment: It’s unclear if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019..
Charles A. Ward
Age: 44.
Description: 6 feet and 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1900 block of Milwaukee Drive, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of aggravated sexual abuse and assault with a dangerous weapon in Jefferson County for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint and seriously injuring her..
Sex offender treatment: It is unknown whether he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Justin Mackey
Age: 38.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 280 pounds, blond hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 on three counts of first-degree child rape in Walla Walla County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy. Convicted in 1996 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Yakima County for exposing himself to a 14-year-old boy. Convicted in 2002 of third-degree child molestation in Walla Walla County for sexually assaulting a man.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
