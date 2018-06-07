He was driving drunk while having sex, all with a baby in the back seat. Now he's been sentenced

A man who crashed into a tree near La Grande while driving drunk and allegedly having sex, all while a baby was in the vehicle, has been sentenced.
Michael Gene Tonkin, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday to vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, driving with a suspended license and failing to have an ignition interlock device in the vehicle.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Shelly Speir gave Tonkin about two years in prison.
The crash happened Nov. 22 on Mountain Highway East, when the Ford Taurus that Tonkin was driving missed a curve and crashed into the tree.
Troopers who responded found a 3-month-old in the backseat, who was not injured.
The child's mother was hospitalized with broken bones, and Tonkin suffered a broken wrist and injuries to his lower arm and leg.
Witnesses said Tonkin had been having sex with the woman while driving, according to charging papers.
Investigators noticed beer bottles and a bottle of liquor on the floorboards, according to court records, and his blood-alcohol level was 0.14, which is above the legal limit of 0.08.
Court records show Tonkin had previous convictions for driving under the influence and that he was not supposed to drive vehicles without an ignition interlock device.
He's had memory trouble after suffering a head injury while in jail and only recalls flashes of the crash, according to evaluations filed with the court in May.
