38 pounds of meth, heroin, cocaine seized in Tacoma drug bust, deputies say

Pierce County sheriff's deputies seized nearly $75,000 in cash and $300,000 worth of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin from an apartment in Tacoma's South End on Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors say.
The two residents of the apartment, ages 30 and 28, were both charged Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Bail for both men was set at $750,000.
According to charging documents:
Pierce County sheriff's deputies began monitoring the pair in May as part of an ongoing drug investigation and immediately noticed the pair seldom traveled alone.
Deputies got a search warrant for the apartment in the 9300 block of South Ash Street and served it Tuesday afternoon.
Once inside, they found a duffel bag in the kitchen with 17 bags of methamphetamine weighing a little more than 1 pound each. The street value if sold by the ounce would have been about $85,000.
A cooler next to the bag had multiple bags of heroin inside, about 14.5 pounds' worth all told. The street value for the heroin is about $186,000.
One of the kitchen cabinets had a 2.7-pound brick of cocaine inside. The cocaine looked to be packaged at the source and likely has not been cut with fillers.
A digital scale and packaging material were also found in the kitchen, and small amounts of the drugs. All told, the drugs seized in the raid weighed more than 38 pounds. Oxycodone and Xanax pills were also found in the men's car.
One of the bedrooms had an identical duffel bag to the one carrying the methamphetamine, this one filled with more than $40,000 in cash. It also had ledgers dating back to 2016, detailing hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of drug transactions. Nearly $34,000 in cash was found elsewhere in the apartment, as were dozens of cellphones.
Only one bedroom had a bed — the other was filled with high-end designer clothing and cowboy boots, including custom-made ones.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments