University Place double homicide suspect released to U.S. Marshals

A man arrested for investigation of a double homicide in University Place is to be released to U.S. Marshals on a different matter, the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
The 21-year-old was ordered held without bail Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors said Friday that they were not going to charge him for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Adrian Valencia and 22-year-old Wilberth Acala — pending further investigation.
Meanwhile, he was to be released to the U.S. Marshals on an unrelated matter.
A U.S. Marshals spokeswoman said Friday that she couldn't provide any specifics about that case.
Valencia and Acala were found shot in the head May 14.
A neighbor thought the men were passed out inside a Dodge Charger in the 6100 block of 63rd Street West and called police. Sheriff's deputies found the men dead.
Investigators think there were two shooters and that the confrontation had to do with a drug deal.
Surveillance video shows two men walking away from the shooting scene.
Authorities have not announced the arrest of the second suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
