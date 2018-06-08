Crime

June 8, 2018 5:37 PM

Fourth person charged in connection to disappearance of Bonney Lake teenager

By Alexis Krell

Pierce County prosecutors charged a fourth suspect Friday in connection with the disappearance of a Bonney Lake teenager last month.

The mother of 15-year-old Lileana “Lily” Christopherson reported her missing May 9, and the teen was found safe June 3 at a Puyallup bus stop.

Nicholas David Biancalana, 28, is the latest person charged, related to her disappearance. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment to third-degree child rape, and Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend set his bail at $500,000.

Investigators accused 39-year-old Christopher Fitzpatrick and 29-year-old Maria Ann Counts of prostituting the girl.

They were charged last week with first-degree kidnapping, promoting commercial sex abuse of a minor, providing drugs to a minor, possession of child pornography and two counts of third-degree rape.

Also charged in the case is William Kent Pittman, who pleaded not guilty to third-degree child rape.

According to court records, documents on Counts' phone showed she and Fitzpatrick were using Christopherson as a prostitute. At some point the girl was at a house associated with Pittman and Biancalana, according to charging papers.

Biancalana allegedly told a detective that he thought the girl looked 18.

Pittman reportedly tried to help investigators find Fitzpatrick, but also tried to minimize his own involvement in the case.

