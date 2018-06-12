He beat his girlfriend and allegedly left her baby along a road. Now he's sentenced

A man accused of beating his girlfriend and leaving her baby on the side of a Pierce County road has been sentenced.

As part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors, Tracy Darnell Brown, 24, pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful imprisonment, attempting to elude police, third-degree child assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree assault.

Superior Court Judge Shelly Speir gave Brown two years and five months in prison, which is what the defense and prosecution recommended.

"The court takes domestic violence very seriously," Speir told Brown.

There were proof issues with the case, including conflicting statements about what happened, deputy prosecutor Nha-Trang Truong told the court.

"The physical evidence and eyewitness statements do not support the allegations that the child victim was kidnapped and thrown from the vehicle," Truong wrote in a statement about the amended charges.

Brown apologized for his actions, and told Speir he regretted them.

"I can and will use this time to change myself," he said.

According to charging papers:

Brown and his girlfriend argued about their relationship about 11 p.m. March 27 as he drove her and the 7-month-old. As they drove along 112th Street in the Parkland area Brown punched her in the head repeatedly and threatened to kill her.

She blacked out, and woke up alone in the parked car. When Brown got back into the car she asked where the child was. He told her he did not care about the baby, and grabbed her hair when she tried to leave to look for the child.

She got away and flagged down a police sergeant. The sergeant tried to pull Brown over, but he fled at speeds of 130 miles per hour.

Brown ended up crashing his vehicle near the Burnham Drive exit of state Route 16, and police found and arrested him the next day.

The girlfriend found the baby lying on the side of 112th Street, where Brown had parked during the assault. The child had road rash on his head, but otherwise appeared OK.