Pao's Donut Shop hit by burglars. They stole cash, vandalized popular 22-year-old business

Someone broke into Pao’s Donuts and Coffee Shop early Tuesday, vandalizing the popular business and stealing cash.
The owner, Pao Lo, got the call about 12:20 a.m.
He and his family went down to the cash-only shop at 6919 Sixth Avenue at 2 a.m. to start cleaning up.
“We have to keep the business running,” Lo said.
The burglars broke out a window, damaged the ventilation system on the roof, smashed two cash registers and took some money.
Police said they have not arrested anyone.
Pao’s has been a go-to donut shop for 22 years.
This is the third burglary over the years but the first time intruders vandalized the shop, Lo said.
Shelbie Boyd, a Tacoma police spokeswoman, said Pao’s is where training officers often take the new officers.
“I was introduced to the world of policing through that donut shop,” Boyd said. “It’s sad to see this stuff happen to good folks.”
More than 58 people commented on a Facebook post put up by Pao's Donut shortly after the break-in.
