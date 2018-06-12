He tried to pull a girl into his truck, and told police he mistook her for a family member

A man suspected of trying to pull a 13-year-old Auburn girl into his truck told police he thought the girl was his sister-in-law.
King County prosecutors are expected to charge the 43-year-old with second-degree kidnapping. He is set to appear in court Wednesday and is being held on $100,000 bail.
The incident took place Friday morning as the girl walked down M Street to school.
Court documents give this account:
As the girl walked, she heard a car horn and “hesitantly waved” because the purple truck resembled one driven by her friend’s dad.
She continued on her way but noticed the same truck creeping behind her as she approached 17th Street Southeast.
After following her for three blocks, the driver pulled up beside her and asked if she wanted a ride. She politely declined and kept walking.
A few minutes later, the truck’s engine revved and drove straight for her.
The girl ran into someone’s yard and “felt the male grab her around the rib cage area,” records show.
She was able to break away and hide in a stranger’s backyard.
The girl called 911 and told dispatchers a man tried to pull her into his truck and was driving around the neighborhood looking for her.
"I felt him touch me. He tried to grab me and like push me back so he could get a good grip on me, but he wasn’t able to," the girl told Komo News. "At that point, I literally thought I was going to be kidnapped."
Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station shows the man sitting at the pumps for several minutes and slowly pulling forward once the girl appears.
Police were able to track down the driver by running the truck’s license plate number.
When interviewed by officers, the man allegedly told police he’d had his truck all day and only went to work.
Officers told him his truck could be seen on surveillance video captured at the gas station, and the man admitted he’d stopped for gas.
He denied trying to kidnap the girl.
The man said “when he first saw (the girl) he thought she looked like his sister-in-law, so he turned around to offer her a ride,” documents show.
He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and held on a warrant for first-degree trespassing in Pierce County.
