Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."
4 cars shot on SR 509, troopers say; highway closed for investigation

By Kenny Ocker

June 13, 2018 03:32 PM

Four cars were struck by gunfire Wednesday afternoon on state Route 509 in Des Moines, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The highway is closed near South 160th Street in King County while troopers search for the shooter, the State Patrol posted to Twitter about 2:30 p.m.

Additional shots have been fired since the initial incident, troopers say, though no injuries have been reported.

Motorists are advised to stay away from the area as a police investigation continues. Detours have been set up in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

