4 cars shot on SR 509, troopers say; highway closed for investigation

Four cars were struck by gunfire Wednesday afternoon on state Route 509 in Des Moines, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The highway is closed near South 160th Street in King County while troopers search for the shooter, the State Patrol posted to Twitter about 2:30 p.m.
Additional shots have been fired since the initial incident, troopers say, though no injuries have been reported.
Motorists are advised to stay away from the area as a police investigation continues. Detours have been set up in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
