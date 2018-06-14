Man fatally shot at Kent apartment complex

A man was fatally shot early Thursday during an argument at a Kent apartment complex, police said.
The 25-year-old victim has not been identified.
Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the Summerwalk Villa apartments in the 22400 block of Benson Road Southeast by neighbors who heard the gunshots.
They found the victim unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police there was some kind of dispute between the victim and the shooter, who fled the area before police arrived.
No one has been arrested.
Police said the men likely knew each other and do not believe the shooting was random.
