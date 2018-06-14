Man charged with exposing himself to high schoolers, days after conviction on similar count

A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after exposing himself to four female high school students at the Steilacoom library, five days after pleading guilty to indecent exposure in Lakewood, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The man was arraigned Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court on one count of indecent exposure. He pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $75,000. Court records list his most recent city of residence as Vancouver, Washington.
According to charging documents:
A Steilacoom public safety officer was called to the library by a Steilacoom High School security guard who said a man had exposed himself to four students.
The officer walked into the library as a man was walking out in a hurry. The librarians identified that man as the one who had exposed himself to the girls.
The officer went outside and detained the man a block away, who said he had just left the library but denied exposing himself to anyone. He then said he wanted a lawyer.
In Lakewood Municipal Court on June 8, the man pleaded guilty to misdemeanor indecent exposure after exposing himself in Fort Steilacoom Park, receiving a suspended 364-day jail sentence and credit for the 13 days already served in jail.
After the man was detained Wednesday, two of the girls identified him as the person who had exposed himself to them in the library, court records show.
